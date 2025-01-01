2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Menu
Account
Sign In
5.3L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE    <br />4X4 SYSTEM     <br />FOUR-WAY-CAPTAIN-SEATING    <br />THIRD ROW SEATING     <br />LEATHER INTERIOR   <br />HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS     <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL      <br />DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     <br />BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     <br />NAVIGATION SYSTEM      <br />AM/FM/CD PLAYER   <br />AUX INPUT        <br />USB CONNECTION      <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA     <br />POWER SUNROOF     <br />POWER LIFT TAILGATE     <br />POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS      <br />POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN       <br />POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     <br />POWER FOLDING MIDDLE CAPTAIN SEATING     <br />POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW       <br />LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-PACKAGE     <br />BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM    <br />WIRELESS-PHONE-CHARGING-STATION    <br />REAR HEATED MIDDLE CAPTAIN SEATING     <br />REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS     <br />HEADS-UP-DISPLAY-PACKAGE    <br />ELECTRONIC-RUNNING-BOARDS        <br />KEYLESS ENTRY   <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION       <br />ON-STAR       <br />FOG LIGHTS         <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL    <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

73,000 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

LOADED PREMIER-PACKAGE 7 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF & PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL..

Watch This Vehicle
12841453

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

LOADED PREMIER-PACKAGE 7 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF & PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 12841453
  2. 12841453
  3. 12841453
  4. 12841453
  5. 12841453
  6. 12841453
  7. 12841453
  8. 12841453
  9. 12841453
  10. 12841453
  11. 12841453
  12. 12841453
  13. 12841453
  14. 12841453
  15. 12841453
  16. 12841453
  17. 12841453
  18. 12841453
  19. 12841453
  20. 12841453
  21. 12841453
  22. 12841453
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKC8HR256641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # HR256641 - #77
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE    
4X4 SYSTEM     
FOUR-WAY-CAPTAIN-SEATING    
THIRD ROW SEATING     
LEATHER INTERIOR   
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL      
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
NAVIGATION SYSTEM      
AM/FM/CD PLAYER   
AUX INPUT        
USB CONNECTION      
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA     
POWER SUNROOF     
POWER LIFT TAILGATE     
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS      
POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN       
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
POWER FOLDING MIDDLE CAPTAIN SEATING     
POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW       
LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-PACKAGE     
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM    
WIRELESS-PHONE-CHARGING-STATION    
REAR HEATED MIDDLE CAPTAIN SEATING     
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS     
HEADS-UP-DISPLAY-PACKAGE    
ELECTRONIC-RUNNING-BOARDS        
KEYLESS ENTRY   
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION       
ON-STAR       
FOG LIGHTS         
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL    




Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500 3/4 TON ALL-TERRAIN-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 6.0L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-BOX.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF & PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 2500 3/4 TON ALL-TERRAIN-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 6.0L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-BOX.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF & PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. 161,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LOADED PREMIER-PACKAGE 7 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF & PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LOADED PREMIER-PACKAGE 7 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF & PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. 73,000 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra LIKE NEW SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2024 Hyundai Elantra LIKE NEW SEL-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. 40,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe