2017 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10148472

10148472 Stock #: HT636530 - #117

HT636530 - #117 VIN: 3C4PDDFG0HT636530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.