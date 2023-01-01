Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE GT-MODEL 7 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. BENCH & 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. DVD PLAYER.. BACK-UP CAMERA..

Location

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10148472
  • Stock #: HT636530 - #117
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG0HT636530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE    
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
MIDDLE BENCH SEATING    
THIRD ROW SEATING     
LEATHER INTERIOR   
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL    
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM/CD PLAYER   
AUX INPUT    
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA  
REAR DVD PLAYER     
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS     
TRACTION CONTROL     
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION    
KEYLESS ENTRY    
FOG LIGHTS     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

