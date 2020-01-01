Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,510KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454265
  • Stock #: FOR307799
  • VIN: NM0LS7F77H1307799
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CARPROOF CLEAN

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

