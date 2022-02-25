2017 GMC Yukon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8290539

8290539 Stock #: HR255578 - #77

HR255578 - #77 VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6HR255578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # HR255578 - #77

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

