Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Yukon XL

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Yukon XL

2017 GMC Yukon XL

LOADED DENALI-EDITION 7 PASSENGER 6.2L - V8.. 4X4.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. DUAL DVD.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. POWER PEDALS.. BOSE..

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Yukon XL

LOADED DENALI-EDITION 7 PASSENGER 6.2L - V8.. 4X4.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. DUAL DVD.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. POWER PEDALS.. BOSE..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 8328876
  2. 8328876
  3. 8328876
  4. 8328876
  5. 8328876
  6. 8328876
  7. 8328876
  8. 8328876
  9. 8328876
  10. 8328876
  11. 8328876
  12. 8328876
  13. 8328876
  14. 8328876
  15. 8328876
  16. 8328876
  17. 8328876
  18. 8328876
  19. 8328876
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328876
  • Stock #: HR377008 - #78
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ9HR377008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # HR377008 - #78
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE ENGINE     
4X4 SYSTEM    
FOUR-WAY CAPTAIN SEATING    
THIRD ROW SEATING     
LEATHER INTERIOR 
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS    
HEATED STEERING WHEEL     
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT    
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY 
NAVIGATION SYSTEM    
AM/FM/CD PLAYER   
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM  
REVERSE & FORWARD PARKING AID   
BACK-UP CAMERA    
REAR MIDDLE HEATED SEATS     
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS      
REAR DUAL DVD PLAYERS      
POWER SUNROOF     
POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN      
POWER LIFT TAILGATE        
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS   
POWER FOLDING MIDDLE SEATS          
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS      
BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM     
WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING STATION     
HEADS-UP-DISPLAY-PACKAGE     
ELECTRONIC RUNNING BOARDS      
TRACTION CONTROL   
TOW SUPPORT    
TRAILER BRAKE   
KEYLESS ENTRY  
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION      
FOG LIGHTS   
ON-STAR     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 109,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 107,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 71,000 KM
$84,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory