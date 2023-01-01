$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
LX 4dr
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,818KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9647086
- Stock #: HON06457
- VIN: 2HGFC2E54HH006457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,818 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
