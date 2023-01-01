Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

146,123 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

GL

GL

Location

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

146,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9647101
  • Stock #: HYU25345
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU425345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
