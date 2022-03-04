2018 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8652310

8652310 Stock #: JS256636 - #120

JS256636 - #120 VIN: 1C6RR7LM5JS256636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # JS256636 - #120

Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.