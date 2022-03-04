Menu
2018 Dodge Ram 1500

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

WORK READY BIG-HORN-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 3.0L - ECO-DIESEL.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. POWER SUNROOF..

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

WORK READY BIG-HORN-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 3.0L - ECO-DIESEL.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. POWER SUNROOF..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8652310
  Stock #: JS256636 - #120
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM5JS256636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # JS256636 - #120
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L - V6 - ECO-DIESEL ENGINE       
4X4 SYSTEM    
CREW-CAB   
SHORT BOX   
RUNNING BOARDS   
TONNEAU COVER      
TRACTION CONTROL   
TOW SUPPORT   
TRAILER BRAKE     
CLOTH INTERIOR 
HEATED FRONT SEATS    
HEATED STEERING WHEEL     
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY 
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER  
AUX INPUT       
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM  
REVERSE PARKING AID   
BACK-UP CAMERA    
POWER REAR WINDOW      
POWER SUNROOF      
KEYLESS ENTRY  
FOG LIGHTS   
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

