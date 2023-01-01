2018 Dodge Ram 2500 ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9965726

9965726 Stock #: JG355430 - #105

JG355430 - #105 VIN: 3C6UR5DJ6JG355430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # JG355430 - #105

Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.