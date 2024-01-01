$42,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
GREAT KM'S XLT-SPORT-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 5.0L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. POWER PEDALS.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA..
Location
Broadway Auto Sales
19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
905-775-6497
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E57JFA67451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # JFA67451 - #10
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L - V8 - OHV 32 VALVE ENGINE
4X4 SYSTEM
CREW-CAB
SHORT-BOX
ELECTRONIC RUNNING BOARDS
TRACTION CONTROL
TOW SUPPORT
TRAILER BRAKE
PRO-TRAILER-BACK-UP-ASSIST-PACKAGE
CLOTH INTERIOR
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY
NAVIGATION SYSTEM
AM/FM/CD PLAYER
USB CONNECTION
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM
REVERSE PARKING AID
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER REAR WINDOW
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS
KEYLESS ENTRY
FOG LIGHTS
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL
Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride.
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.
Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.
Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.
Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!
Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!
WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM
Broadway Auto Sales
Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford
19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
