2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.0T Limited AWD
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
127,142KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3JG547444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HYU47444
- Mileage 127,142 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE
*ACCIDENT FREE/ NO CLAIMS REPORTED, AUTOCHECK REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
WWW.LEOANDJOHNS.CA LOCATED IN BRADFORD, ONTARIO.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1973!! *905-775-6162*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
