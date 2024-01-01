Menu
<p>2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE</p><p>*ACCIDENT FREE/ NO CLAIMS REPORTED, AUTOCHECK REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.</p><p>WWW.LEOANDJOHNS.CA LOCATED IN BRADFORD, ONTARIO.</p><p>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1973!! *905-775-6162*</p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

127,142 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.0T Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.0T Limited AWD

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,142KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3JG547444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HYU47444
  • Mileage 127,142 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE

*ACCIDENT FREE/ NO CLAIMS REPORTED, AUTOCHECK REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

WWW.LEOANDJOHNS.CA LOCATED IN BRADFORD, ONTARIO.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1973!! *905-775-6162*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6162

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport