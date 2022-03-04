Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Envision

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - TURBO.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Envision

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - TURBO.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 8560064
  2. 8560064
  3. 8560064
  4. 8560064
  5. 8560064
  6. 8560064
  7. 8560064
  8. 8560064
  9. 8560064
  10. 8560064
  11. 8560064
  12. 8560064
  13. 8560064
  14. 8560064
  15. 8560064
  16. 8560064
  17. 8560064
  18. 8560064
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560064
  • Stock #: KD043351 - #55
  • VIN: LRBFX3SX6KD043351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L - 4 CYL - ECO-TEC - DOHC 24 VALVE TURBO ENGINE     
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM      
LEATHER INTERIOR       
HEATED FRONT SEATS    
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM    
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
NAVIGATION SYSTEM    
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     
REVERSE PARKING AID   
BACK-UP CAMERA   
REAR HEATED SEATS     
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS    
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS      
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF   
POWER LIFT TAILGATE    
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM    
LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PACKAGE     
TRACTION CONTROL    
ON-STAR      
FOG LIGHTS      
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
KEYLESS ENTRY  
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

2021 Audi Q3 ALL-WHE...
 8,000 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 17,000 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory