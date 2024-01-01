2019 Cadillac XT5

Menu
Account
Sign In
3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE     <br />ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM         <br />DRIVE-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE     <br />LEATHER INTERIOR      <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS    <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL    <br />DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     <br />BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE    <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   <br />AUX INPUT     <br />USB CONNECTION       <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       <br />REVERSE PARKING AID      <br />BACK-UP CAMERA      <br />POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF     <br />POWER LIFT TAILGATE   <br />POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS    <br />POWER TILT STEERING WHEEL    <br />LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-PACKAGE     <br />BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM     <br />WIRELESS-PHONE-CHARGING-STATION     <br />TRACTION CONTROL    <br />ON-STAR     <br />KEYLESS ENTRY     <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     <br />FOG LIGHTS      <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2019 Cadillac XT5

88,000 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Cadillac XT5

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BOSE AUDIO..

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT5

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. DRIVE-MODE-SELECT.. BOSE AUDIO..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNDRS6KZ189705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # KZ189705 - #58
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE     
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM         
DRIVE-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE     
LEATHER INTERIOR      
HEATED FRONT SEATS    
HEATED STEERING WHEEL    
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE    
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
AUX INPUT     
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF     
POWER LIFT TAILGATE   
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS    
POWER TILT STEERING WHEEL    
LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-PACKAGE     
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM     
WIRELESS-PHONE-CHARGING-STATION     
TRACTION CONTROL    
ON-STAR     
KEYLESS ENTRY     
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
FOG LIGHTS      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      




Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LIKE NEW Z71-LTZ-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BOSE AUDIO.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LIKE NEW Z71-LTZ-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 5.3L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BOSE AUDIO.. 10,000 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express 3/4 TON CARGO-MOVING 2 PASSENGER 4.8L - V8.. TOW SUPPORT.. BARN-DOOR-ENTRANCES.. SHORT-CARGO.. AIR CONDITIONING.. IN-CARGO-SHELVING-AREAS.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2016 Chevrolet Express 3/4 TON CARGO-MOVING 2 PASSENGER 4.8L - V8.. TOW SUPPORT.. BARN-DOOR-ENTRANCES.. SHORT-CARGO.. AIR CONDITIONING.. IN-CARGO-SHELVING-AREAS.. 116,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan LOADED CREW-MODEL 7 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS.. FULL STOW-N-GO.. NAVIGATION.. POWER DOORS & TAILGATE.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan LOADED CREW-MODEL 7 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS.. FULL STOW-N-GO.. NAVIGATION.. POWER DOORS & TAILGATE.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. 100,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac XT5