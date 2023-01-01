2019 Cadillac XT5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488082

9488082 Stock #: KZ125877 - #35

KZ125877 - #35 VIN: 1GYKNBRS6KZ125877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.