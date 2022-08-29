Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LT-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.5L - TURBO.. NAVIGATION.. HEATED SEATS.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L - 4 CYL - ECO-TEC - DOHC 16 VALVE TURBO ENGINE      
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
CLOTH INTERIOR     
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       
NAVIGATION SYSTEM      
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
AUX INPUT      
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF     
POWER LIFT TAILGATE    
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM      
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS    
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION   
KEYLESS ENTRY     
ON-STAR       
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

