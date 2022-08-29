2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9288073

9288073 Stock #: K6154093 - #45

K6154093 - #45 VIN: 2GNAXUEV4K6154093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.