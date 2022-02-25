2019 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328882

8328882 Stock #: KS505060 - #116

KS505060 - #116 VIN: 1C6RR7LT7KS505060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # KS505060 - #116

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.