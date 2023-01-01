Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

93,000 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE-2-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS & 3RD ROW.. HEATED SEATS.. POWER TAILGATE.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

Location

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10473810
  Stock #: KZ242249 - #62
  VIN: 1GKKNSLSXKZ242249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE   
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
FOUR-WAY CAPTAIN SEATING   
THIRD ROW SEATING   
CLOTH INTERIOR   
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER  
AUX INPUT     
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM      
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA       
POWER LIFT TAILGATE     
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS     
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS     
FOG LIGHTS    
ON-STAR       
KEYLESS ENTRY      
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

