$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,744KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9647110
- Stock #: HYU14075
- VIN: KMHD84LF0KU814075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,744 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
