2019 Hyundai Elantra GT

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT

Preferred

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,765KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4593894
  • Stock #: HYU06848
  • VIN: kmhh35lexku106848
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* PREVIOUS ONTARIO RENTAL

* CARFAX CLEAN AND AVALIABLE UPON REQUEST

* 2 KEYS INCLUDED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales







