2.4L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE      <br />FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     <br />CLOTH INTERIOR   <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER     <br />AUX INPUT     <br />USB CONNECTION    <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     <br />REVERSE PARKING AID     <br />BACK-UP CAMERA   <br />TRACTION CONTROL      <br />KEYLESS ENTRY    <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL <br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2019 Jeep Cherokee

139,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

FUEL EFFICIEENT SPORT-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.4L - DOHC.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

2019 Jeep Cherokee

FUEL EFFICIEENT SPORT-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.4L - DOHC.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB1KD175334

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # KD175334 - #112
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

2.4L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE      
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
CLOTH INTERIOR   
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER     
AUX INPUT     
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     
REVERSE PARKING AID     
BACK-UP CAMERA   
TRACTION CONTROL      
KEYLESS ENTRY    
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2019 Jeep Cherokee