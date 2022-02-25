Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

96,000 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

LOADED SE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - DOHC.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. POWER SUNROOF.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

LOADED SE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - DOHC.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. POWER SUNROOF.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8328879
  • Stock #: KM211332 - #14
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU8KM211332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L - 4 CYL - DOHC 20 VALVE ENGINE   
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM      
ECO-MODE-PACKAGE     
LEATHER INTERIOR 
HEATED FRONT SEATS    
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY 
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM  
REVERSE PARKING AID   
BACK-UP CAMERA    
POWER SUNROOF     
KEYLESS ENTRY  
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

