Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Encore

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

LIKE NEW PREFERRED-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - TURBO.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

LIKE NEW PREFERRED-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - TURBO.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 9397174
  2. 9397174
  3. 9397174
  4. 9397174
  5. 9397174
  6. 9397174
  7. 9397174
  8. 9397174
  9. 9397174
  10. 9397174
  11. 9397174
  12. 9397174
  13. 9397174
  14. 9397174
  15. 9397174
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9397174
  • Stock #: LB022197 - #46
  • VIN: KL4CJASB8LB022197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L - 4 CYL - ECO-TEC - DOHC 16 VALVE TURBO ENGINE     
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
LEATHER-TRIM-INTERIOR   
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
AUX INPUT    
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA  
TRACTION CONTROL     
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION    
KEYLESS ENTRY    
ON-STAR    
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 118,000 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac SRX LO...
 150,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain ALL...
 59,000 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory