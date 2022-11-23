Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

3/4 TON LT-CUSTOM-EDITION 6 PASSENGER 6.6L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-FOOT-BOX.. TRAILER BRAKE.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9338362
  • Stock #: LF238875 - #106
  • VIN: 1GC4YME70LF238875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

6.6L - V8 - OHV 16 VALVE GAS ENGINE     
4X4 SYSTEM    
CREW-CAB    
6.6"-FOOT-BOX     
RUNNING BOARDS      
TRACTION CONTROL    
TOW SUPPORT     
TRAILER BRAKE    
CLOTH INTERIOR     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
KEYLESS ENTRY     
ON-STAR       
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

