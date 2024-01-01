Menu
1.4L - 4 CYL - ECO-TEC - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE   <br />FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     <br />5-SPEED-MANUAL TRANSMISSION     <br />CLOTH INTERIOR       <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER  <br />USB CONNECTION  <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA      <br />AIR CONDITIONING      <br />TRACTION CONTROL     <br />KEYLESS ENTRY     <br />ON-STAR      <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  <br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

2020 Chevrolet Spark

72,000 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Chevrolet Spark

5-SPEED-MANUAL LT-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - ECO-TEC.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. AIR-CONDITIONING..

2020 Chevrolet Spark

5-SPEED-MANUAL LT-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - ECO-TEC.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. AIR-CONDITIONING..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CC6SA8LC477414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LC477414 - #56
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L - 4 CYL - ECO-TEC - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE   
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
5-SPEED-MANUAL TRANSMISSION     
CLOTH INTERIOR       
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER  
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM     
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA      
AIR CONDITIONING      
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY     
ON-STAR      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-775-6497

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2020 Chevrolet Spark