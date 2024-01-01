Menu
3.5L - V6 - DOHC 24 VALVE FFV ENGINE      <br />4X4 SYSTEM      <br />DRIVE-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE       <br />MIDDLE BENCH SEATING    <br />THIRD ROW SEATING      <br />LEATHER INTERIOR     <br />HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS     <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL     <br />DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT    <br />BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       <br />NAVIGATION SYSTEM     <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      <br />USB CONNECTION       <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       <br />REVERSE PARKING AID      <br />BACK-UP CAMERA        <br />AROUND-VIEW-MONITORING-PACKAGE      <br />POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF   <br />POWER LIFT TAILGATE     <br />POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     <br />POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS     <br />POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN      <br />POWER FOLDING MIDDLE CAPTAIN SEATING       <br />POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW SEATING      <br />BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM     <br />LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-PACKAGE      <br />WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING STATION     <br />REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS      <br />REAR USB CHARGING PORTS     <br />REAR RADIO CONTROLS    <br />MIDDLE ROW HEATED SEATS     <br />ELECTRONIC-RUNNING BOARDS <br />TRACTION CONTROL   <br />TRAILER BRAKE   <br />PRO-TRAILER-BACK-UP-ASSIST-PACKAGE                      <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION   <br />KEYLESS ENTRY     <br />FOG LIGHTS      <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL

2020 Ford Expedition

105,000 KM

Details Description

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Expedition

LOADED MAX-PLATINUM-VERSION 8 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. 4X4.. BENCH & 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA..

2020 Ford Expedition

LOADED MAX-PLATINUM-VERSION 8 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. 4X4.. BENCH & 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK1MT6LEA76818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # LEA76818 - #14
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L - V6 - DOHC 24 VALVE FFV ENGINE      
4X4 SYSTEM      
DRIVE-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE       
MIDDLE BENCH SEATING    
THIRD ROW SEATING      
LEATHER INTERIOR     
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL     
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT    
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA        
AROUND-VIEW-MONITORING-PACKAGE      
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF   
POWER LIFT TAILGATE     
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS     
POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN      
POWER FOLDING MIDDLE CAPTAIN SEATING       
POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW SEATING      
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM     
LANE-DEPARTURE-WARNING-PACKAGE      
WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING STATION     
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS      
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS     
REAR RADIO CONTROLS    
MIDDLE ROW HEATED SEATS     
ELECTRONIC-RUNNING BOARDS 
TRACTION CONTROL   
TRAILER BRAKE   
PRO-TRAILER-BACK-UP-ASSIST-PACKAGE                      
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION   
KEYLESS ENTRY     
FOG LIGHTS      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-775-6497

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2020 Ford Expedition