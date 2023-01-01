Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

72,000 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid LOADED TITANIUM-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - HYBRID.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid LOADED TITANIUM-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - HYBRID.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10148478
  • Stock #: LR156895 - #03
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU5LR156895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L - 4 CYL - HYBRID - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE     
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM      
ECOM-MODE-PACKAGE     
LEATHER INTERIOR   
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS     
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT     
SONY PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM/CD PLAYER   
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA  
POWER SUNROOF    
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-PACKAGE     
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION    
KEYLESS ENTRY    
FOG LIGHTS     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

