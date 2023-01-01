2020 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10148478

10148478 Stock #: LR156895 - #03

LR156895 - #03 VIN: 3FA6P0RU5LR156895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.