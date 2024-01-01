2020 Ford Ranger

Menu
Account
Sign In
2.3L - 4 CYL - ECO-BOOST - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE      <br />4X4 SYSTEM    <br />CREW-CAB    <br />SHORT-BOX    <br />TRACTION CONTROL   <br />TOW SUPPORT      <br />CLOTH INTERIOR   <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    <br />NAVIGATION SYSTEM     <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      <br />USB CONNECTION    <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA  <br />MANUAL REAR WINDOW    <br />KEYLESS ENTRY    <br />FOG LIGHTS      <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL <br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2020 Ford Ranger

107,000 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Ranger

GREAT VALUE XLT-SPORT-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.3L - ECO-BOOST.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Ranger

GREAT VALUE XLT-SPORT-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.3L - ECO-BOOST.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH8LLA02744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LLA02744 - #104
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.3L - 4 CYL - ECO-BOOST - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE      
4X4 SYSTEM    
CREW-CAB    
SHORT-BOX    
TRACTION CONTROL   
TOW SUPPORT      
CLOTH INTERIOR   
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY    
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA  
MANUAL REAR WINDOW    
KEYLESS ENTRY    
FOG LIGHTS      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 3/4 TON SLT-Z71-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 6.6L - DURAMAX.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-BOX.. POWER SUNROOF.. POWER PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 2500 3/4 TON SLT-Z71-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 6.6L - DURAMAX.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-BOX.. POWER SUNROOF.. POWER PEDALS.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. 139,000 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 GREAT KM'S PLATINUM-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 5.0L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2018 Ford F-150 GREAT KM'S PLATINUM-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 5.0L - V8.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. 93,000 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln MKC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RESERVE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2019 Lincoln MKC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE RESERVE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. 96,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Ranger