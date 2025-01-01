2020 GMC Savana

Menu
6.0L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE FFV ENGINE    <br />REAR-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM        <br />TRACTION CONTROL     <br />IN-CARGO-SHELVING-AREAS       <br />REAR AND SIDE BARN-DOOR ENTRANCES    <br />SHORT-SIZE-CARGO-AREA   <br />MIDDLE DIVIDER        <br />ROOF-RACKS      <br />RANGER-CENTER-CONSOLE-LOCK-BOX       <br />CLOTH INTERIOR   <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   <br />AUX INPUT   <br />REVERSE PARKING AID       <br />BACK-UP CAMERA       <br />AIR CONDITIONING      <br />ON-STAR       <br />KEYLESS ENTRY       <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL-STEERING-WHEEL        <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2020 GMC Savana

179,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana - 3/4 TON CARGO-MOVING 2 PASSENGER 6.0L - V8.. SHORTY.. BARN-DOOR-ENTRANCES.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. ROOF-RACKS.. AIR-CONDITIONING.. SHELVING-AREAS..

12153081

2020 GMC Savana

3/4 TON CARGO-MOVING 2 PASSENGER 6.0L - V8.. SHORTY.. BARN-DOOR-ENTRANCES.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. ROOF-RACKS.. AIR-CONDITIONING.. SHELVING-AREAS..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFG3L1200448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # L1200448 - #44
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0L - V8 - VORTEC - OHV 16 VALVE FFV ENGINE    
REAR-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM        
TRACTION CONTROL     
IN-CARGO-SHELVING-AREAS       
REAR AND SIDE BARN-DOOR ENTRANCES    
SHORT-SIZE-CARGO-AREA   
MIDDLE DIVIDER        
ROOF-RACKS      
RANGER-CENTER-CONSOLE-LOCK-BOX       
CLOTH INTERIOR   
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
AUX INPUT   
REVERSE PARKING AID       
BACK-UP CAMERA       
AIR CONDITIONING      
ON-STAR       
KEYLESS ENTRY       
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL-STEERING-WHEEL        




Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 GMC Savana