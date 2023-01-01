$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
12,433KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9647113
- Stock #: HYU11074
- VIN: KMHD74LF9LU011074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,433 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top