2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE LAREDO-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. ECO-&-SPORT-MODE-PACKAGE.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY..

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488085
  • Stock #: LC249534 - #105
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0LC249534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE     
FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM   
ECO-&-SPORT-SELECT-PACKAGE     
CLOTH INTERIOR 
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY 
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER  
AUX INPUT       
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM  
REVERSE PARKING AID   
BACK-UP CAMERA    
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY  
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
FOG LIGHTS      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

