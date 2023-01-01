2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10242702

10242702 Stock #: MF288113 - #93

MF288113 - #93 VIN: 1GC4YME70MF288113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # MF288113 - #93

Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.