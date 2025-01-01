Menu
6.6L - V8 - DURAMAX - OHV 16 VALVE DIESEL ENGINE     <br />ALLISON TRANSMISSION PACKAGE     <br />4X4 SYSTEM     <br />CREW-CAB    <br />6.6-FOOT-BOX     <br />RUNNING BOARDS    <br />TRACTION CONTROL    <br />TOW SUPPORT     <br />TRAILER BRAKE     <br />CLOTH INTERIOR    <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS     <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL      <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      <br />USB CONNECTION     <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM      <br />REVERSE PARKING AID      <br />BACK-UP CAMERA       <br />BLIND SPOT MONITORING PACKAGE       <br />KEYLESS ENTRY     <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION    <br />FOG LIGHTS     <br />ON-STAR     <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

166,000 KM

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

3/4 TON LT-Z71-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 6.6L - DURAMAX.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-FOOT-BOX. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

12216495

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

3/4 TON LT-Z71-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 6.6L - DURAMAX.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. 6.6-FOOT-BOX. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YNEY3MF136518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # MF136518 - #99
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.6L - V8 - DURAMAX - OHV 16 VALVE DIESEL ENGINE     
ALLISON TRANSMISSION PACKAGE     
4X4 SYSTEM     
CREW-CAB    
6.6-FOOT-BOX     
RUNNING BOARDS    
TRACTION CONTROL    
TOW SUPPORT     
TRAILER BRAKE     
CLOTH INTERIOR    
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
USB CONNECTION     
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM      
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA       
BLIND SPOT MONITORING PACKAGE       
KEYLESS ENTRY     
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION    
FOG LIGHTS     
ON-STAR     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500