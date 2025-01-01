2021 Ford F-250

Menu
6.7L - V8 - POWER STROKE - OHV 16 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE      <br />4X4 SYSTEM    <br />CREW-CAB   <br />6.6-FOOT-BOX    <br />ELECTRONIC RUNNING BOARDS     <br />TRACTION CONTROL    <br />TOW SUPPORT    <br />TRAILER BRAKE   <br />PRO-TRAILER-BACK-UP-ASSIST-PACKAGE       <br />LEATHER INTERIOR   <br />HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS    <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL      <br />DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT      <br />BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     <br />NAVIGATION SYSTEM       <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   <br />USB CONNECTION      <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA     <br />AROUND-VIEW-MONITORING-PACKAGE    <br />POWER EXTENDABLE SIDE MIRRORS     <br />POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     <br />POWEER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS    <br />POWER REAR WINDOW    <br />POWER SUNROOF    <br />POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN      <br />WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING STATION     <br />BLIND SPOT MONITORING PACKAGE      <br />LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM     <br />REAR USB CHARGING PORTS      <br />REAR HEATED SEATS      <br />KEYLESS ENTRY   <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     <br />FOG LIGHTS     <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL    <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2021 Ford F-250

54,000 KM

Details Description

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12216492

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
54,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT9MED34444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MED34444 - #70
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L - V8 - POWER STROKE - OHV 16 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE      
4X4 SYSTEM    
CREW-CAB   
6.6-FOOT-BOX    
ELECTRONIC RUNNING BOARDS     
TRACTION CONTROL    
TOW SUPPORT    
TRAILER BRAKE   
PRO-TRAILER-BACK-UP-ASSIST-PACKAGE       
LEATHER INTERIOR   
HEATED/AC FRONT SEATS    
HEATED STEERING WHEEL      
DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY SEAT      
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE      
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
NAVIGATION SYSTEM       
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
USB CONNECTION      
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA     
AROUND-VIEW-MONITORING-PACKAGE    
POWER EXTENDABLE SIDE MIRRORS     
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS     
POWEER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS    
POWER REAR WINDOW    
POWER SUNROOF    
POWER TILT STEERING COLUMN      
WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING STATION     
BLIND SPOT MONITORING PACKAGE      
LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM     
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS      
REAR HEATED SEATS      
KEYLESS ENTRY   
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
FOG LIGHTS     
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL    




Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
2021 Ford F-250