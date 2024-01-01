2021 Mazda CX-3

Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE   <br />ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM      <br />SKYACTIV-G-TECHNOLOGY      <br />SPORT-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE     <br />LEATHER TRIM INTERIOR   <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS     <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL     <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER     <br />AUX INPUT     <br />USB CONNECTION  <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM      <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA    <br />POWER SUNROOF      <br />BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM     <br />TRACTION CONTROL     <br />KEYLESS ENTRY  <br />PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION      <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  <br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2021 Mazda CX-3

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-3

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE TOURING-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. SPORT-MODE-SELECT.. POWER SUNROOF.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA..

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-3

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE TOURING-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - DOHC.. SPORT-MODE-SELECT.. POWER SUNROOF.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 11372474
  2. 11372474
  3. 11372474
  4. 11372474
  5. 11372474
  6. 11372474
  7. 11372474
  8. 11372474
  9. 11372474
  10. 11372474
  11. 11372474
  12. 11372474
  13. 11372474
  14. 11372474
  15. 11372474
  16. 11372474
  17. 11372474
  18. 11372474
  19. 11372474
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFC79M1511889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L - 4 CYL - DOHC 16 VALVE ENGINE   
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM      
SKYACTIV-G-TECHNOLOGY      
SPORT-MODE-SELECT-PACKAGE     
LEATHER TRIM INTERIOR   
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
HEATED STEERING WHEEL     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER     
AUX INPUT     
USB CONNECTION  
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM      
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA    
POWER SUNROOF      
BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM     
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY  
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION      
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL  



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Journey ALL-WHEEL DRIVE R/T-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. DVD PLAYER.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2016 Dodge Journey ALL-WHEEL DRIVE R/T-EDITION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. DVD PLAYER.. 123,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac CTS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE V-SERIES 5 PASSENGER 3.0L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2020 Cadillac CTS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE V-SERIES 5 PASSENGER 3.0L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. POWER SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. 32,000 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUX-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. POWER TAILGATE.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2015 Volkswagen Touareg ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUX-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. POWER TAILGATE.. 121,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-3