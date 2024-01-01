2021 RAM 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE FFV ENGINE     <br />4X4 SYSTEM    <br />CREW-CAB    <br />SHORT-RAM-BOX     <br />RUNNING BOARDS     <br />TONNEAU COVER     <br />TRACTION CONTROL   <br />TOW SUPPORT       <br />CLOTH INTERIOR   <br />HEATED FRONT SEATS    <br />HEATED STEERING WHEEL    <br />TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   <br />AUX INPUT    <br />USB CONNECTION    <br />BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    <br />REVERSE PARKING AID    <br />BACK-UP CAMERA     <br />POWER REAR WINDOW    <br />POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS      <br />FOG LIGHTS       <br />KEYLESS ENTRY    <br />PUSH-BUTTION-IGNITION       <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL <br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2021 RAM 1500

74,000 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

GREAT VALUE CLASSIC-WARLOCK-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY-RAM-BOX.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

GREAT VALUE CLASSIC-WARLOCK-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. 4X4.. CREW-CAB.. SHORTY-RAM-BOX.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 11495957
  2. 11495957
  3. 11495957
  4. 11495957
  5. 11495957
  6. 11495957
  7. 11495957
  8. 11495957
  9. 11495957
  10. 11495957
  11. 11495957
  12. 11495957
  13. 11495957
  14. 11495957
  15. 11495957
  16. 11495957
  17. 11495957
  18. 11495957
  19. 11495957
  20. 11495957
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LGXMS582088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MS582088 - #104
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE FFV ENGINE     
4X4 SYSTEM    
CREW-CAB    
SHORT-RAM-BOX     
RUNNING BOARDS     
TONNEAU COVER     
TRACTION CONTROL   
TOW SUPPORT       
CLOTH INTERIOR   
HEATED FRONT SEATS    
HEATED STEERING WHEEL    
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER   
AUX INPUT    
USB CONNECTION    
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM    
REVERSE PARKING AID    
BACK-UP CAMERA     
POWER REAR WINDOW    
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS      
FOG LIGHTS       
KEYLESS ENTRY    
PUSH-BUTTION-IGNITION       
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL 



Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Edge ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - ECO-BOOST.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER TAILGATE.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2019 Ford Edge ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SEL-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 2.0L - ECO-BOOST.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER TAILGATE.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. 78,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Acadia LOADED AT4-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. DUAL SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER TAILGATE.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2021 GMC Acadia LOADED AT4-MODEL 6 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. DUAL SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS & WHEEL.. POWER TAILGATE.. 60,000 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - TURBO.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. POWER TAILGATE.. for sale in Bradford, ON
2022 GMC Terrain ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE-VERSION 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - TURBO.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. POWER TAILGATE.. 66,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500