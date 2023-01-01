2022 Buick Envision

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10499226

10499226 Stock #: ND060896 - #47

ND060896 - #47 VIN: LRBFZSR46ND060896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 4,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.