$32,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Preferred
2023 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Preferred
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,244KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZMR49PD191058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,244 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 7,001 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 20,347 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue AWD S 13,521 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-775-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
905-775-6162
2023 Buick Envision