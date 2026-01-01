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2023 Buick Envision

15,244 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14501560

2023 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Preferred

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

  1. 1785165942782
  2. 1785165943269
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,244KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZMR49PD191058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
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905-775-6162

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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

2023 Buick Envision