2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10242708

10242708 Stock #: PG109079 - #94

PG109079 - #94 VIN: 3GTUUGED1PG109079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # PG109079 - #94

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.