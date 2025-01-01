Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

1,229 KM

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Reg Cab 140" Pro

12614722

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Reg Cab 140" Pro

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,229KM
VIN 3GTNUAED5PG356395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 1,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Tow Package
Power Outlet

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162

$42,995

