$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,612KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW223671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,612 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4 Door 4x4 20,287 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 39,651 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte5 EX 81,180 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-775-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
905-775-6162
2023 Nissan Rogue