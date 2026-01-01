$43,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDG3RW312397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
