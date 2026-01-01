Menu
2024 Jeep Wrangler

20,287 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4 Door 4x4

13495055

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4 Door 4x4

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDG3RW312397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

2024 Jeep Wrangler