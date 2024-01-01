Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 NISSAN SENTRA SV</p><p>*ACCIDENT FREE/ NO CLAIMS REPORTED, CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.</p><p>WWW.LEOANDJOHNS.CA LOCATED IN BRADFORD, ONTARIO.</p><p>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1973!! *905-775-6162*</p>

2024 Nissan Sentra

15,504 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

  1. 1722019889
  2. 1722019889
  3. 1722019889
  4. 1722019889
  5. 1722019889
  6. 1722019889
  7. 1722019889
  8. 1722019889
  9. 1722019888
  10. 1722019889
  11. 1722019888
  12. 1722019888
  13. 1722019888
  14. 1722019888
  15. 1722019888
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,504KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV0RY252244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NIS52244
  • Mileage 15,504 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 NISSAN SENTRA SV

*ACCIDENT FREE/ NO CLAIMS REPORTED, CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

WWW.LEOANDJOHNS.CA LOCATED IN BRADFORD, ONTARIO.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1973!! *905-775-6162*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 QUAD CAB 6'4
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 QUAD CAB 6'4" BOX 14,173 KM $41,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 42,777 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 29,757 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

Contact Seller
2024 Nissan Sentra