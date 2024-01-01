$28,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,504KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV0RY252244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NIS52244
- Mileage 15,504 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 NISSAN SENTRA SV
*ACCIDENT FREE/ NO CLAIMS REPORTED, CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
WWW.LEOANDJOHNS.CA LOCATED IN BRADFORD, ONTARIO.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1973!! *905-775-6162*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
