<p>Looking for a stylish and affordable compact car thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2024 Nissan Versa SR, available now at Leo & Johns Car & Truck Sales! This sleek grey hatchback boasts a sporty black interior and only 17,670km on the odometer, making it practically brand new.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats, a push-button start, and a rearview camera, all while feeling safe and secure with the Nissan Versa SRs comprehensive safety suite including lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, and a full complement of airbags. The powerful 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth CVT transmission, provides peppy acceleration and efficient fuel economy, making this Versa a perfect choice for everyday driving.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Versa SRs most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push-button ignition.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy added safety and confidence with the built-in rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Assist:</strong> Stay on track and feel secure with this helpful safety feature that alerts you if youre drifting out of your lane.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spots.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
17,670KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CN8FV8RL840093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,670 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Remote Auto Start
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

