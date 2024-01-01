$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Versa
SR
2024 Nissan Versa
SR
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and affordable compact car that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2024 Nissan Versa SR, available now at Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales! This sleek grey hatchback boasts a sporty black interior and only 17,670km on the odometer, making it practically brand new.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats, a push-button start, and a rearview camera, all while feeling safe and secure with the Nissan Versa SR's comprehensive safety suite including lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, and a full complement of airbags. The powerful 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth CVT transmission, provides peppy acceleration and efficient fuel economy, making this Versa a perfect choice for everyday driving.
Here are 5 of the Versa SR's most enticing features:
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Push Button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push-button ignition.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy added safety and confidence with the built-in rearview camera.
- Lane Departure Assist: Stay on track and feel secure with this helpful safety feature that alerts you if you're drifting out of your lane.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind, knowing the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spots.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
