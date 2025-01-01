Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Honda HR-V

1,275 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12625743

2025 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

  1. 1749568320
  2. 1749568330
  3. 1749568339
  4. 1749568352
  5. 1749568363
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRZ1H3XSM101221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Used 2025 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Bradford, ON
2025 Honda HR-V LX 1,275 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140" Pro 1,229 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Bradford, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 64,342 KM $34,495 + tax & lic

Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

2025 Honda HR-V