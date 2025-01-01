$33,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Honda HR-V
LX
2025 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRZ1H3XSM101221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,275 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
2025 Honda HR-V LX 1,275 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 140" Pro 1,229 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 64,342 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-775-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
905-775-6162
2025 Honda HR-V