1968 Ford Mustang

54,149 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

1968 Ford Mustang

1968 Ford Mustang

289 WINDSOR V8|4.7L|BEIGE INTERIOR|GRANT STEERING WHEEL|

1968 Ford Mustang

289 WINDSOR V8|4.7L|BEIGE INTERIOR|GRANT STEERING WHEEL|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,149KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9399865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,149 KM

Vehicle Description

The 1968 Mustang was little changed on the outside from it 1967 counterpart apart from the obvious side reflectors that were now mandated. Most of the changes were in subtle refinements to the interior and exterior that most people didn’t notice. Cosmetically they had different simulated side scoops. The 1968 scoop looked more like a vertical “C” whereas the 1967 looked like air intake openings.


Features - 


- 289 Cubic inch 4.7L V8


- Upgraded beige interior


- Grant steering wheel


- BF Goodrich tires


- Exhaust


- Automatic


- Upgraded speakers


- Alloys


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

