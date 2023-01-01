Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1997 Toyota Camry

256,300 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
1997 Toyota Camry

1997 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1693937191
  2. 1693937200
  3. 1693937208
  4. 1693937219
  5. 1693937228
  6. 1693937234
  7. 1693937241
  8. 1693937250
  9. 1693937257
  10. 1693937265
  11. 1693937273
  12. 1693937281
  13. 1693937292
  14. 1693937300
  15. 1693937310
  16. 1693937318
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
256,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381950
  • Stock #: 22901
  • VIN: 4T1BG22K1VU135000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22901
  • Mileage 256,300 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 127,300 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Expre...
 60,000 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry Hy...
 68,200 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory