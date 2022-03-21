Menu
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle

200,585 KM

Details Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

1999 Volkswagen New Beetle

1999 Volkswagen New Beetle

1999 Volkswagen New Beetle

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,585KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801636
  • VIN: 3VWCA21C6XM465689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 200,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

905-455-2121
