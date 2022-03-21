$2,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
200,585KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8801636
- VIN: 3VWCA21C6XM465689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 200,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1