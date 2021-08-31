Menu
2000 Toyota Tacoma

321,901 KM

Details

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2000 Toyota Tacoma

2000 Toyota Tacoma

Xtracab V6 4WD

2000 Toyota Tacoma

Xtracab V6 4WD

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

321,901KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7629805
  • Stock #: 692642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 692642
  • Mileage 321,901 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Certified, Power Window, Power Lock and Cruise Control, Rear Diff Lock, 4 Brand new tires, new brakes, sparkplugs, Krowned Ready to go. Trucks a Us Vehicle in miles 200,063. Truck come to canada in 2008 from the us states of arizon and south dakota. Sprayed in Bed Liner, Truck comes with a nice green Cap for the bed, Runs and Drives Strong. Body is Clean and Re-Painted at some point, Very Well Taken care of.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bxRnOnu9n1ZsuctDRgjIXe47tPn4yHmv
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$8,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday By Appointment Only call (647)-927-5252
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
