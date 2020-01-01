Menu
2001 Honda CR-V

398,740 KM

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2001 Honda CR-V

2001 Honda CR-V

EX

2001 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

398,740KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6282687
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 398,740 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L 4 Cylinder, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, RUNS & DRIVES GREAT, Power Window, Lock, Mirrors with Cruise Control. CERTIFIED & 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=rENSBXiStvtVsRo2qWAB3GJeu+XoVPkk
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$2,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sunday Closed

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative."

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

