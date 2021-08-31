2001 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990 + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition



Listing ID: 7730881

7730881 VIN: 4T3ZF13C11U326498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 223,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

