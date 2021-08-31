Menu
2001 Toyota Sienna

223,100 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
XLE

XLE

Location

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

223,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7730881
  • VIN: 4T3ZF13C11U326498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,100 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Just arrived in stock is a 2001 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 passengers FWD, , one owner, , loaded with power sliding doors, Heated Seat, and more.

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

